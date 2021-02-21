Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.