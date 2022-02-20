 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Bryan, TX

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Child Abduction Emergency until SUN 12:30 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert