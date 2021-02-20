 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning from FRI 11:00 PM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

