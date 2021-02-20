Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning from FRI 11:00 PM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Bryan, TX
