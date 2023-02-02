Cool temperatures will blanket the Bryan area Thursday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Bryan, TX
