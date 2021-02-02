 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

