Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Bryan. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2023 in Bryan, TX
