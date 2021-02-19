It will be a cold day in Bryan, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Bryan, TX
