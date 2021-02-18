 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Bryan, TX

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 20 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

