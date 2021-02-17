Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Bryan, TX

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 83% chance of rain. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 6:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.