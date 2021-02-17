It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 83% chance of rain. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 6:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan's evening forecast: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. It …
Bryan people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Snow likely. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 12F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. We'll see a low temper…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. 22 degrees is today's …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. We'll see a low tempe…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bryan today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 …
Bryan's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely h…
Temperatures in Bryan will be cool today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Models are sugge…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Coo…