It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. 22 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan's evening forecast: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. It …
Bryan people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. We'll see a low temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Snow likely. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 12F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bryan today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 …
Bryan's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely h…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. We'll see a low tempe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Coo…
Temperatures in Bryan will be cool today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Models are sugge…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bryan area Wednesday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees.…