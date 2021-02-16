Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Bryan, TX

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. 22 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.