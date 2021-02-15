 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Bryan, TX

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning until TUE 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

