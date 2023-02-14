Bryan will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Bryan, TX
