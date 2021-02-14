It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until MON 6:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan's evening forecast: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. It …
Bryan people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bryan today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Coo…
Temperatures in Bryan will be cool today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Models are sugge…
Bryan's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely h…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bryan area Wednesday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees.…
Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degr…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix…