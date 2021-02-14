 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Bryan, TX

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until MON 6:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

