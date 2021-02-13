Bryan people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan's evening forecast: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. It …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bryan today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Coo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. …
Temperatures in Bryan will be cool today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Models are sugge…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bryan area Wednesday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees.…
Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expe…
Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degr…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks li…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix…