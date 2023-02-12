Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2023 in Bryan, TX
