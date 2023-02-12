Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.