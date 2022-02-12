Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. To…
Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperature…
Bryan will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a …