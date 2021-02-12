Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Temperatures in Bryan will be cool today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 4:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.