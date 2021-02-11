Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bryan today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.