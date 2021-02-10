Cool temperatures will blanket the Bryan area Wednesday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Bryan, TX
