Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Bryan, TX

Bryan people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

