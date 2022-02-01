Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.