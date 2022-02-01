Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. You may want to…
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We w…
Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cl…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: A few clouds overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected fo…
- Updated
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.