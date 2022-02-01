 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

