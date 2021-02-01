Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Bryan, TX
