Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.