Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

