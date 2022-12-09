Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Bryan, TX
