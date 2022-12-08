Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Bryan, TX

The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.