Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2020 in Bryan, TX

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

