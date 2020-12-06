Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2020 in Bryan, TX

Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!