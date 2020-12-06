Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2020 in Bryan, TX

Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.