 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2020 in Bryan, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2020 in Bryan, TX

Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert