Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2020 in Bryan, TX

Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest.