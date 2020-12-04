Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2020 in Bryan, TX

Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.