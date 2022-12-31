Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Bryan, TX
