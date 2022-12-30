 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

