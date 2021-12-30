 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

News Alert