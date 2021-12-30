Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.