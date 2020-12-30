Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Bryan, TX
