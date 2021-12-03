 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Bryan will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

News Alert