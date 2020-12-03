 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2020 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

Local Weather

