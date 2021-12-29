Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Bryan, TX
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
