Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Bryan, TX

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

