Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Bryan, TX

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.