Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.