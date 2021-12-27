Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. To…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Toda…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degr…
Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless…
The climate crisis took a toll worldwide in 2021. From the Arctic to Louisiana to China, signs that climate change is altering weather were everywhere.
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls f…