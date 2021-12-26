The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. To…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forec…
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Toda…
Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless…
Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. W…
The climate crisis took a toll worldwide in 2021. From the Arctic to Louisiana to China, signs that climate change is altering weather were everywhere.
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.