Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2020 in Bryan, TX

Bryan will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

