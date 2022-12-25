Temperatures in Bryan will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning until SUN 11:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Bryan, TX
