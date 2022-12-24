It will be a cold day in Bryan, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bryan Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
For the drive home in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like …
Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
For the drive home in Bryan: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures in …
This evening in Bryan: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Bryan folks shoul…
Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies ar…
This evening in Bryan: Mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach …
Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low 14F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40…
Bryan's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Bryan Saturda…