Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Bryan, TX

It will be a cold day in Bryan, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

