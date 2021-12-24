Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forec…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless…
Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. W…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
This evening in Bryan: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance…
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
The climate crisis took a toll worldwide in 2021. From the Arctic to Louisiana to China, signs that climate change is altering weather were everywhere.