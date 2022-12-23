It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until FRI 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Bryan, TX
