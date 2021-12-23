The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. W…
Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on th…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
This evening in Bryan: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance…
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
The climate crisis took a toll worldwide in 2021. From the Arctic to Louisiana to China, signs that climate change is altering weather were everywhere.