Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.