Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2020 in Bryan, TX

It will be a warm day in Bryan. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.