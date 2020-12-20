Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2020 in Bryan, TX

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.