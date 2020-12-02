 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2020 in Bryan, TX

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

